‘Quality medical treatment, nutritious diet’

Collector P. Uma Maheswari on Thursday said COVID-19 patients admitted at the government hospital in Pudukottai were being given quality treatment, nutritious diet and training to overcome stress.
As many as 1,110 patients were treated successfully and discharged from hospitals.
In a press release, she said a video clip, circulated by a youth affected by COVID-19 and undergoing treatment at Government Ranees Hospital, went viral a couple of days ago and contained erroneous information about the treatment being given to his father.
Soon, the district administration and the Health Minister got in touch with the hospital to enquire about it. Hospital authorities explained to the Minister about the quality treatment being provided to the youth’s father.
Subsequently, in another video clip, the youth admitted to having given wrong information as he too was affected by the viral infection and was under stress. Quality treatment was given since the time of admission and his father’s condition was stable now.
Expressing regret, he thanked doctors, para-medical staff and health workers for their dedication.
