Quality Inspector attempts to end life

Veeraiyan (52) of Kilankadu in Pudukottai district, employed as a Quality Inspector at Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation’s Munnaiyampatti Open Paddy Storage Unit near Vallam, attempted to end his life on Tuesday.

According to police, Veeraiyan was reportedly ‘under severe stress’, and consumed pesticide at the Open Paddy Storage unit on Tuesday. He was rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where he is convalescing.

Vallam police had learnt that Veeraiyan had four daughters and he had conducted the marriage of his first daughter recently. He was stressed as the arrangements had made for transferring paddy bags from the Open Storage unit to the goods shed at Thanjavur on May 19 and 22 by spending a total sum of ₹10,000 had gone in vain. All the paddy bags were sent back to the Open Storage point two days ago.

Veeraiyan had fainted after consuming the pesticide and was rushed to the hospital.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.