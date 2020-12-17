‘Quality and productivity vital to sustain growth’

TIRUCHI

17 December 2020 21:27 IST

Continuous improvement in quality and productivity is vital to sustain growth, and Quality Circles help achieve organisational goals and improve employee satisfaction, said T. S. Murali, General Manager and Head, BHEL, Tiruchi, here on Thursday.

Presenting certificates to Quality Circles that won prizes at BHEL’s inter-unit annual Quality Circle Summit, conducted virtually, Mr. Murali observed that Tiruchi was a pioneer in the Quality Circle movement in India.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Murali said productivity improvement projects had also secured a large number of national and State awards for employees every year including Vishwakarma Rashtriya Puraskars, Indian National Suggestion Scheme awards and BHEL’s own Excel awards besides prizes at various Quality Circle meets.

At this year’s virtual summit, ‘Dynamic’ Quality Circle of the High Pressure Boiler Plant (HPBP) Unit-1, Boiler Production, bagged the first prize for the best presentation in major units category for its improvement project on ‘Cycle-time reduction in angle elbow setting and edge preparation machining.’

‘Miracle' Quality Circle secured the third prize in the new Quality Circle category and ‘Hertz’ Quality Circle of HPBP Unit-2 the first consolation prize in the Support Services Category.

Mr. Murali also awarded the Chief Executive’s Trophy to ‘Sarah’ Quality Circle for the best presentation at the unit-level convention conducted earlier, according to a BHEL press release.

U. Revisankaran, General Manager, Quality, BHEL, said seven teams from BHEL, Tiruchi, took part in this year’s virtual summit, while 66 teams presented case studies at the unit-level convention.