QR code system being implemented to review hygiene in toilets

November 23, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

Tiruchi Corporation has unveiled an online platform for public to lodge complaints through QR code about unclean toilets in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

In an effort to improve its overall Swachh Survekshan ranking in 2023, Tiruchi Corporation has started implementing a Quick Response (QR) code system for the public to lodge complaints about unclean community toilets in the city.

Due to shortcomings in maintenance of public toilets, Tiruchi Corporation was relegated to the 262nd position in the national-level Swachh Survekshan ranking in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to improve the ranking as well as help users review their sanitation and hygiene levels on five parameters, a QR code has been pasted at the toilets. People using the facility can scan the QR code affixed in front of the toilets and give their feedback.

According to a corporation official, the QR code would be affixed at all the 403 urinals, and public and community toilets in the city, which are maintained either directly by the civic body or through contractors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Upon scanning the QR code, a page would open with information about the toilet and its location. One could list out grievance or feedback regarding the cleanliness of the toilet and its functioning. Users also need to look out for description of the five parameters at toilet complexes, including the availability of electricity, water, soap and sanitary napkins. Along with registering their feedback, the users can upload photographs of the restroom, he added.

“The information collected from the people would be evaluated and forwarded to the officials to take the appropriate action. The centralized feedback system will help officials to monitor the toilets and ensure better services for the users,” he said. The civic body is targeting to address the complaints within an hour.

Explaining how the system is more efficient in comparison to the old one, the official said that earlier the complaints were filed in a book kept at the complex, which would take time to reach the officials concerned. “Inspecting all the toilets is challenging. So, by encouraging people to review their experience, we can constantly monitor the maintenance and ensure upkeep of the facilities,” said a sanitary inspector.

This initiative has been well received by the residents, who find the online platform to be convenient for sharing feedback on the condition of the public restrooms and the amenities available there.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US