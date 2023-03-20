QR code system being implemented to monitor waste segregation in Tiruchi

March 20, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has started expanding a Quick Response (QR) code system, launched in September to monitor door-to-door waste collection and segregation, to all residential and commercial buildings in the city.

After the reception for the QR code method, implemented in parts of K.K. Nagar on a pilot basis, has been positive and helped bring down waste piling up on the roadsides in the streets, the civic body began implementing the method to all wards of the city to ensure accountability in door-to-door waste collection.

A team of workers have been visiting every residential and commercial building to collect their details and allot a QR code. “The process to implement the system by distributing individual QR codes to each building would take some time. But we expect to complete the entire process within a month,” said a senior Corporation official

According to an official, the civic body will affix QR codes at all residences and commercial establishments by mid of April 2023. “The system was well-received by the people, and we have observed that the habit of dumping waste on the streets has significantly decreased,” said a sanitary inspector.

During waste collection, the sanitary workers would scan the unique QR code affixed at the entrance of the house using a mobile application and record their feedback to make sure whether the segregation of waste was done at the source or not. This would not only help the civic body to monitor waste segregation but also prevent littering.

While individual houses are given a separate QR code, apartments will be grouped, and a common code will be affixed to the entrance of the building. “At present, we are able to determine how many houses are segregating waste and how many are handing over the waste. If a house has not handed over waste in a while, the sanitation worker has to address the reason behind it,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the civic body is closely monitoring the initiative, and the method would be projected as a model for implementation across the State.