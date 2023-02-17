QR code shows the way to cleaner toilets in Tiruchi

February 17, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Quick Response (QR) code system introduced by the Tiruchi Corporation in the city’s public toilets in November 2022 to improve sanitation and maintenance standards has proved to be a handy communication tool for civic authorities, even though activists feel more could be done in the long term.

The QR system set up in Tiruchi’s 403 urinals, public and community toilets, has drawn approximately 3,500 alerts from the public so far. “The notifications have been related to issues such as inadequate cleaning or slippery floors; we have also received SOME positive feedback from users,” a senior Corporation official told The Hindu.

The Corporation has outsourced the cleaning of toilets to non-governmental organisations and private contractors, and the QR code is meant to ensure faster action on complaints.

However, many social activists feel that the new system works well only for tech-savvy users, and those who do not own a smartphone will have to rely on the old method of writing their complaints in a register.

There is still room for improvement, especially as the city’s construction sector grows, said the Corporation official. “Real estate developers in Tiruchi must provide restrooms for the migrant labourers employed in their projects. Our initial survey shows that open defecation is the only option available to many of the daily wage earners in this sector,” he said.

Besides this, residents say that toilet facilities for differently-abled users have also to be brought into the ambit of the sanitation infrastructure in the city.

“Persons with disability (PwD) often find designated toilets to be locked, badly maintained or even absent. In some places where there is a large movement of people daily, such as the government hospital, court building and railway station, facilities are inconveniently planned,” said disability rights activist M. Kamaraj.

Ramp access to the toilet and grab bars on sides of water closets are essential requirements for disabled-friendly facilities, said S. Damodaran, founder of the sanitation NGO Gramalaya. “Most modern constructions have these features already, but they still have to be installed in the older buildings. We have also to ensure that disabled-friendly toilets do not lock from inside, for the user’s safety,” he said.