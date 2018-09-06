QR code enabled garbage collection system launched

more-in

The Tiruchi Corporation on Wednesday launched the QR (Quick Response) code enabled door-to-door garbage collection system in a few places to improve efficiency.

Commissioner N. Ravichandran launched the system on a pilot basis at Thillai Nagar in the presence of office-bearers of various apartments and senior officials. It is one of the Information Technology-enabled solid waste management practices being implemented in the city.

Under the QR code enabled waste collection system, QR code cards will be given to households. Sanitary workers, who visit their respective wards to collect garbage, will have to scan the cards after collecting waste. Simultaneously, the data on waste collection will be shared on host computer thereby enabling the designated officers to monitor the garbage collection process on a real time basis. If the officer comes across problems and complaints during the process, the concerned sanitary workers can be contacted for carrying out specific tasks.

Mr. Ravichandran said that the objective was to minimise complaints on door-to-door garbage collection. Besides monitoring the status of garbage collection, movement of vehicles involved in the operation, quantum of waste collected and others could be done. If needed, sanitary workers could be redeployed to needy areas. It would definitely improve the efficiency of solid waste management in the city.

There were about 100 apartments at Thillai Nagar. Initially, secretaries of 25 apartments have been given QR code sheets. They had been asked to show the cards to the sanitary workers for scanning. It would ensure that waste collection was carried out daily without any complaints. Remaining apartments and households in 56th ward of the Corporation would be given QR code sheets shortly, he added. Depending upon the success, he said that the system would be expanded to remaining 64 wards. The data collection for adopting the system in all wards was on. Once it was done, QR code cards would be distributed to all households.