QR code devices installed at 94 major railway stations under Tiruchi division

Published - August 20, 2024 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

In an attempt to promote cashless digital transactions and enhancing passenger convenience, the railways has installed QR code devices at 94 major railway stations in Tiruchi division. 

The newly installed QR code devices have been strategically placed at reserved and unreserved counters. Passengers can book tickets by scanning the QR code displayed at the counters enabling quick and secure cashless transactions. 

The QR code - based ticketing system is designed with user friendliness in mind. For booking reserved tickets, unreserved tickets or platform tickets passengers can easily access the service by scanning the QR codes installed at counters.  The system supports a wide range of digital payment platforms including GPay, Paytm, BHIM, PhonePe and various bank wallets, ensuring a smooth and secure transaction experience for all users. 

The innovative facility not only eliminates the need for physical cash but also significantly reduces queue besides enhancing overall passenger satisfaction. This initiative reflects the division’s commitment to leveraging technology to improve passenger services and aligns with the broader goal of achieving a digitally inclusive and efficient railway network, a release from Tiruchi Railway Division said. 

