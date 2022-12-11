QR code-based pilot project for monitoring waste collection to be expanded soon

December 11, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Quick Response code model, launched by Tiruchi Corporation in September to monitor door-to-door waste collection and segregation, has been received well by residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reception for the QR code method, implemented in parts of K.K. Nagar on a pilot basis, has been positive and helped bring down waste piling on the roadsides in the streets. Officials say the civic body has planned to extend the method to all parts of the city to ensure accountability in door-to-door waste collection.

In the initial phase, the civic body has started distributing QR code cards to households and commercial buildings in K. Abishekapuram zone. During waste collection, the sanitary workers will scan the unique QR code affixed at the entrance of the house and record their feedback, to make sure whether the segregation of waste was done at the source or not.

While individual houses will be given a QR code card, apartments will be grouped together and given a single card with a common QR code, which will be handed over to the Residents Welfare Association concerned.

“At present, we are able to determine how many houses are segregating waste and how many are handing over the waste. If a house has not handed over waste in a while, the sanitation worker has to address the reason behind it,” a senior Corporation official said.

According to an official, the civic body will affix QR codes at all residences and commercial establishments before March 2023. “The system was well-received by the people, and we have observed that the habit of dumping waste on the streets has significantly decreased,” he added.

The civic body is conducting a detailed study of the model, and if the desired outcomes are achieved, the method will be be projected as a model for implementation throughout the State.