‘Q’ Branch arrests suspended policeman

February 17, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Sesha, 47, a head constable with Sethubhavachatram Police Station, has been arrested by the ‘Q’ Branch police.

The head constable was suspended from service on charges of ‘dereliction of duty’ and for his role in the passport scam, which was unearthed by the ‘Q’ Branch Police last year.

While seven persons were arrested in connection with the scam, Sesha remained elusive. Recently, this issue was raised by the Madras High Court Bench during a hearing of this case.

Meanwhile, the ‘Q’ Branch Police picked up Sesha from the Thanjavur New Bus Stand area two days ago and remanded him in judicial custody, the police said.

