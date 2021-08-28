PWD to take up conservation works

A view of Pudukottai Collectorate.

28 August 2021 18:43 IST

Pudukottai Collectorate and heritage buildings will be renovated

TIRUCHI

The Public Works Department has planned to take conservation, renovation and restoration of some of the heritage buildings in Tiruchi, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam districts.

Eight such buildings, including the Pudukottai Collector’s Office building, are to be taken up for conservation under the initiative in the districts.

Advertising

Advertising

The Pudukottai Collector’s Office housed in a majestic granite structure was the New Palace built in 1930 during the tenure of Raja Rajagopala Thondaiman (1928 -1948), the last and ninth in the line of Thondaiman rulers, according to a note tracing the history of the district in its official website. The new palace was an important architectural contribution of the period. After Independence, the Pudukkottai Princely State was amalgamated with Indian Union in March 1948.

The PWD would take up the conservation and restoration work on this heritage building at a cost of ₹1.46 crore, according to the Policy Note tabled by the PWD Minister E.V.Velu recently. The PWD would also take up the Collector’s residence, another heritage building, at an estimated cost of ₹58 lakhs.

This apart, the PWD would take up restoration works on the Keeranur, Alangudi and Thirumayam taluk office buildings, all heritage structures. The department would spend about ₹3.43 crore to renovate the Thirumayam taluk office building and ₹97 lakhs on restoring the Alangudi taluk office building. The Keeranur taluk office building would be renovated at a cost of ₹52 lakh.

In Nagapattinam district, the PWD would be taken up renovation and restoration of the heritage building, now housing the District Court and Munsif Court, at an estimated cost of ₹7.90 crore.

The policy note also pointed out that the PWD had already taken up conservation and restoration works, which were under progress, on various other heritage buildings in the central region including the Rani Mangammal building at the old District Collectorate complex in Tiruchi at an estimated cost of ₹9.40 crore.

Conservation works had also been taken up on a portion of Senior Prince’s Quarters in the heritage structure of Thanjavur Palace at a cost of ₹ 2.45 crore.

This, apart the PWD had taken up restoration works at the Chief Judicial Magistrate building in Tiruchi at a cost of ₹1.34 crore and on the Grand Anicut Canal Executive Engineer quarters building in Thanjavur district at a cost of ₹1.23 crore.