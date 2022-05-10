PWD to relay road between butterfly conservatory and Srirangam North Gate

Tenders called for the project to be executed at an estimate of ₹3 crore

Tenders called for the project to be executed at an estimate of ₹3 crore

The Public Works Department will soon relay the road from Tropical Butterfly Conservatory to Srirangam North Gate along the Kollidam river.

The existing road connecting the conservatory, a popular picnic spot, with the north gate has been damaged over the years, necessitating the execution of the project. The relaying of the road will provide another access to the conservatory. The black-topped road will be laid to a distance of about six km at a cost of around ₹3 crore, a senior PWD official here said.

Tenders have been floated for the project and the works are expected to begin soon. Funds for the project will be provided by the State government’s Urban Development Department.

Since there are brick chambers functioning along the route, PWD has proposed the construction of retaining walls at select spots at the edges of the new road and a proposal has been forwarded to the State government through the district administration seeking a separate allocation of ₹3 crore, the official said

Sandwiched between the Cauvery and the Kollidam on a vast expanse of reserve forest land, the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory has access from Melur Road and Moolathoppu Road in Srirangam. Government and private mini buses are being operated through Melur Road to the butterfly conservatory via Melur village at present.