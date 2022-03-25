PWD to focus on desilting waterbodies to prevent inundation of flood-prone areas in Tiruchi

Nod awaited to clear silt accumulation from Koraiyar, Kodingal, Nandiyar, Uyyakondan, Kudamuritti canals

Nod awaited to clear silt accumulation from Koraiyar, Kodingal, Nandiyar, Uyyakondan, Kudamuritti canals

The Public Works Department would focus on preventing inundation of flood-prone areas in Tiruchi and its surrounding areas while taking up desilting work in the district this year, officials said on Friday.

Proposals have been forwarded to the government for clearing silt accumulation from Koraiyar, Kodingal, Nandiyar, Uyyakondan, and Kudamuritti canals, besides other irrigation channels.

Speaking at the monthly farmers’ grievance redress meet, held after a gap of about six months, Collector S. Sivarasu said that irrigation canals under the control of River Conservation Division of Public Works Department are to be desilted at a cost of ₹12.40 crore and those under Ariyar division at an estimate of ₹6.30 crore.

PWD officials said government nod for the proposals was expected soon. These works are to be executed besides the routine desilting.

Responding to a plea from M.P. Chinnadurai, district president, Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, Mr. Sivarasu said steps were being taken to execute a flood control scheme. Mr. Chinnadurai demanded removal of encroachments and desilting of Ariyaru, Koraiyar, Kondingal and other water courses to prevent flooding of low- lying areas.

MSP for shallots

Earlier, a group of farmers led by R. Raja Chidambaram, State secretary, Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, in a joint representation, urged the Centre to fix Minimum Support Price (MSP) for shallots (small onions) and order procurement through National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation. “Fluctuations in price of shallots were adversely affecting farmers. When production increases, the prices drop drastically and middlemen exploit farmers by offering a meagre farm gate price for the bulbs,” the petition said, with a demand that MSP for shallots be fixed at ₹30 a kg.

Earlier, responding to a complaint from V. Chidambaram, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to Communist Party of India (Marxist), Mr.Sivarasu conceded that there was a backlog of applications seeking survey of lands. “About 30,000 applications are pending and every month 3,000 more are received. In some taluks, the pendency was high. We have suggested that licensed surveyors be deployed to carry out the task,” he said.

To a plea from P.Viswanathan, president, Tamil Nadu Tank and River Irrigation Farmers’ Association, Mr.Sivarasu said permission has been given for mining sand only from Kollidam riverbed and not the Cauvery. However, a petition has been filed on the issue in the High Court, he added. Mr.Viswanathan urged the district authorities to take steps to remove seemai karuvelam trees from waterbodies.

P. Ayyakannu, president, Desiya-Thennidiya Nadigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, called for steps to release water into the north bank canal right through the year as was being done in the south bank canal of the Cauvery. He also urged the district administration to ensure that cooperative banks sanctioned crop loans as per the approved scale of finance.

A section of farmers, including Mr.Ayyakannu and Mr.Chidambaram, complained of short supply of DAP and complex fertilizers.