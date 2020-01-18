PWD to finalise DPR on new barrage across Kollidam soon

The Public Works Department has begun work on drawing up the design of the new barrage proposed between Thoothur in Ariyalur district and Vazhkai in Thanjavur district across the Kollidam.

It was one of the schemes recently announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to harness water during rainy season. The new barrage is aimed at storing at least at least one tmc of water so as to facilitate ground recharge to support drinking water supply to residents of Thoothur and Vazhkai and neighbouring areas.

Soon after the announcement, K. Satyagopal, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and Rivers Restoration Corporation, visited the proposed site at Thoothur. The State government subsequently allotted ₹25 lakh for carrying out investigation at the proposed site.

After conducting a number of studies in association with geologists, the planning and design wing of PWD is drawing up the design and structure of the proposed barrage. A team of PWD engineers of the wing based in Thanjavur have been tasked with designing of the new barrage.

“Various studies conducted at the site have shown positive results for constructing the new barrage between Thoothur and Vazhkai. A few models have been taken into consideration for designing the new barrage,” a senior PWD official told The Hindu.

The barrage will not only serve for storing water during raining season but also connect Thoothur in Ariyalur district and Vazhkai in Thanjavur district. There is a possibility for allowing vehicular traffic on the bridge. The design of the barrage is being drawn in such a way to allow vehicular traffic.

The barrage is one of the schemes proposed by the State government to harness water during excessive flow in the Cauvery and rainy season. The ground water table at Mayanur has gone up considerably after construction of a new barrage across the Cauvery. It facilitates the storage of about 1 tmc of water. Similarly, the Thoothur barrage can act as a tool to increase the ground water table in at at least 20 to 30 villages in Ariyalur and Thanjavur districts, the official said.

The estimate of the proposal will be arrived at after completion of the detailed project report. It is likely to be completed within one to two months, the official added.