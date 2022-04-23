PWD to complete special desilting scheme works by June 10

Desilting works on Koraiyar and Kudamuritti launched in Tiruchi

The Public Works Department (PWD) has planned to complete the Special Desilting Scheme works in the delta region by June 10, Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru said here on Saturday.

This year, 683 desilting works will be executed at a cost of ₹80 crore under the scheme in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Tiruchi, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts. Silt accumulation will be cleared on a total length of 4,964 km of rivers, canals and drainages.

The PWD is working towards completing the scheme well in time ahead of the opening of Mettur Dam, on the customary date of June 12, so as to ensure smooth flow of water for irrigation to tail-end areas. The department is mobilising men and machines to carry out the exercise. About 810 machines are to be deployed. Engineers from various wings of the department are being roped in to supervise the works. Senior IAS officers will monitor the works in all 10 districts.

In Tiruchi district, the Public Works Department is according thrust to preventing inundation of flood-prone areas in Tiruchi and its surrounding areas while executing the works under the scheme. The move comes in the wake of inundation of several low-lying colonies in the city and its suburbs due to heavy discharges in Ariyar, Koraiyar, Nandiyar and Kudamuritti during the monsoon last year.

“The desilting works in the district will cover a length of about 232 km on Koraiyar, Uyyakondan, Ariyar and Kudamuritti. Ninety works will be executed at a cost of ₹18.75 crore in the district,” Mr. Nehru said speaking to reporters after inaugurating the desilting works in the Koraiyar and Kudamuritti in the city.

The city stretches of the Koraiyar, starting from Panchapur, and Uyyakondan and the entire Kudamuritti canal running a distance of 6.1 km from the Puthur Weir to the Cauvery will be desilted under the exercise. The Kodingal canal wll also be fully desilted for its length of about 14 km. Stretches of Ayyar, Malattar and Panguni Vaical are also to be desilted. This year, the accumulated silt will be removed from the water bodies and dumped in low-lying areas instead of being left near the bunds, sources in PWD indicated.

S. ivarasu, Collector, S. Ramamoorthy, Chief Engineer, PWD, Tiruchi region, M. Anbazhagan, Mayor, and other elected representatives and officials were present.