PWD takes up repair on Mukkombu shutter

TIRUCHI

The Public Works Department has taken up repair works on a shutter at the barrage across the Cauvery River at Upper Anicut (Mukkombu) near Tiruchi.

According to sources in the PWD, the weigh balance, made of Reinforced Cement Concrete, had developed cracks or were damaged in a few of the shutters on the barrage due to wear and tear over the years. After obtaining permission from higher authorities, the PWD officials here have begun replacing the damaged weigh balance on one of the shutters now. The RCC weigh balance is to be replaced with steel ones. The work will go on for three or four days.

The officials have also planned to replace the weigh balances in three other shutters in a phased manner in the coming days. A proposal is also being sent to the government to replace the RCC weigh balances with steel ones in all the 41 shutters during the Mettur closure period, the sources said.