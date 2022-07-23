PWD senior engineers association urges govt not to permit sand mining

Tamil Nadu Public Works Department in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Tamil Nadu Public Works Department Senior Engineers’ Association has urged the government to promote the usage of M-sand or imported sand from Indonesia and Malaysia rather than depleting the river sand.

Speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of an awareness programme on development of water resources across the State in Tiruchi on Saturday, A. Veerappan, State secretary of the association, comprising retired engineers of Public Works Department, appealed to the government not to permit river sand mining .

According to Mr. Veerappan, Tamil Nadu is often considered a water-scarcity state, but this is not the case in reality. “The State can become self-sufficient if we implement better rainwater-harvesting methods and carry out various developmental projects. We can increase storage capacity substantially if the 39,000 lakes, ponds and kanmois were desilted and deepened,” he added.

The association urged the government to remove encroachments from water bodies across the state as they would lead to severe water scarcity.

Farmers and representatives from voluntary organisations participated in the awareness meet.