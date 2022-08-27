PWD Senior Engineers’ Association expresses concern over Mekedatu project

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR:
August 27, 2022 16:40 IST

The Public Works Department Senior Engineers’ Association, Thanjavur branch, on Saturday said Tamil Nadu might face food scarcity issues if the Mekedatu Dam project gets through.

Talking to reporters here, Thanjavur branch president Paranthaman pointed out that the Cauvery delta region contained one-third of the total cultivable land in the Cauvery Basin of Tamil Nadu.

If the Mekedatu Dam was constructed, 67 thousand million cubic feet of water would be impounded by Karnataka citing the drinking water requirements of its capital Bengaluru since the State did not require water for irrigation below Mekedatu.

Apprehending that the upper riparian State might release water from Mekedatu at its whims and fancies, he feared that such activities might leave the Cauvery Delta high and dry resulting in the State plunging into famine. Further, curtailing water flow in the delta region might give a fresh lease of life to the methane and hydrocarbon explorations in this region.

Exhorting the Tamil Nadu government to bring the issues to the notice of the Court and as well as to the Central Water Resources Ministry through MPs of Tamil Nadu, the Association (a forum of retired PWD engineers) suggested that the lakes, tanks and other water bodies be desilted to a depth of about a metre to save a considerable quantity of flood water from letting it merge with the sea.

Meanwhile, delta farmers and their counterparts in neighbouring districts such as Ariyalur once again urged the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider its decision to shelve the proposal to build a barrage with sluice gates projects at Thoothur in Ariyalur district and at Mathirivelur in Mayiladuthurai district.

Asserting that the implementation of the projects would help impound substantial quantity of water and recharge the groundwater table, they continued to put forth the demand at agriculture grievance meetings convened by the Collectors of the Delta districts.

