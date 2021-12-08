PWD plans detailed survey of encroachment along Ariyar watercourse

TIRUCHI

The Public Works Department has planned to undertake a detailed survey of encroachment along the watercourse of the Ariyar, which was in spate for a few days in October and November.

The naturally-formed river gets water from the South Malaiyar, the Kannuthur river and the Ponnaniyar in Dindigul, Karur and Tiruchi districts. In addition, it gets flow from the tanks in and around Manapparai. The 85-km-long Ariyar traverses along Sithanatham, Inamkulathur, Piratiyur, Ammapettai and Ariyavur. The Ariyar subsequently joins the Kudamuriti river and empties into the Cauvery.

The Ariyar witnessed heavy flow in October due to very rain on the catchment areas of the river in Manapparai and Vaiyampatti in Tiruchi district and parts of Dindigul district. It breached at places near Punganur on the outskirts of Tiruchi. It ultimately caused flooding in Piratiyur and the low-lying areas along the Kudamuriti. The Ariyar once again breached a few days ago due to the sudden rise in the water level in the aftermath of cloudburst over Manapparai.

Though the heavy rain and subsequent heavy flow was said to be the main cause for the breach and flooding at Piratiyur and Punganur, the officials said that indiscriminate encroachment was also a reason.

While the river has a width of about 100 meters along the upper stream up to Inamkulathur, the encroachment has narrowed down its width to 40 meter to 50 meter in the downstream. A section of farmers, who have lands in Punganur, had apparently encroached the watercourse towards the tail end of the river, according to officials.

“The riverside has been encroached at various places. While there was no breach of bund on the upper stream of the Ariyar as it was wider enough to carry huge amount of water, breach had occurred at the tail end. Action will be taken to retrieve the encroached tracts of water course,” says Collector S. Sivarasu.

A PWD Ariyar Division official said that a detailed survey would be carried to figure out the encroachment. There was no physical structure of encroachment. The farmers had raised paddy crop on the watercourse. If the encroached area was retrieved, the river could carry more amount of water thereby avoiding breach along the bunds.