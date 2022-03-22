PWD launches drive to clear encroachments from Devarayaneri tank

Move comes after High Court order on a petition by local resident

Move comes after High Court order on a petition by local resident

The Public Works Department, in association with Revenue and Police authorities, launched a drive to clear encroachments in Devarayaneri irrigation tank on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, as per a directive of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Spread over 369.73 acres, Devarayaneri in Tiruverumbur taluk is among the major tanks in Tiruchi district spread, and about 120 acres of the tank was encroached upon by some persons, who were taking up cultivation in the area for several years now. Residents of the village have long been demanding removal of the encroachments.

The High Court, while disposing of a petition filed by a local villager, D. R. Karuppasamy, last year, had directed the PWD to remove the encroachments within eight weeks from the date of receipt of the order. However, since the order was not executed, the petitioner moved the court for contempt. With the petition set to come up for hearing on March 25, officials began to clear the encroachments.

According to Mr. Karuppasamy, the tank is fed by Uyyakondan canal running from Vazhavanthankottai tank. It also gets rain flow from jungle streams in Pudukottai district. It has a registered ayacut of about 600 acres.

On Tuesday morning, a team of PWD and Revenue officials, accompanied by a strong posse of police, deployed earthmovers to clear bunds and level the areas in the tank bed where the encroachers had taken up cultivation. Since the harvest was over, there was no standing crop, However as the area is large, the exercise is likely to continue tomorrow also, officials said.

The PWD also put up a sign board stating that the High Court had ordered the removal of encroachments from the tank and warned of legal action against those trying to encroach upon the retrieved areas or other parts of the tank.

The exercise was supervised by K. Jayaraman, Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD River Conservation Division, and S. Rajarathinam, Assistant Engineer, PWD, Selvaganesh, Tahsildar, Tiruverumbur, and police officers.