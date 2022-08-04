PWD keen on early completion of collectorate complex project

August 04, 2022 20:12 IST

MAYILADUTHURAI:

The Public Works Department is looking forward to completing the construction of Collectorate Complex for Mayiladuthurai district ahead of scheduled time span.

Though the work was planned for completion during October, 2023, the construction of the eight-storeyed building is expected to be over by July next year, owing to the speedenig of the construction activity, Minister for PWD, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu said after taking stock of the progress made in the₹114.48 crore project earlier this week.

At present, the ground floor has been constructed. The Collectorate Complex will house all the government departments for the convenience of the people. There will be four lifts with a capacity to accommodate 20 persons at a given point of time. Ttructure will have disabled-friendly features, Mr. Velu said.

The works are being expedited on as per the directions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

District Collector R. Lalitha was constantly monitoring the progress of the work through periodic inspections, he said.

To ensure the strengh of the structure, a Quality Control Laboratory has been established at the spot to determine the quality of water, sand, steel and m.sand.

The Minister assured that the Collector Complex will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister soon after completion of the construction work.

A site will be identified in the collectorate complex for construction of a Guest House, he said.

A suitable site will also be identified for construction of an auditorium and installing the statue of Mayuram Vedanayagam, as promised by the Chief Minister.

Also, the works on four-laning of the stretch between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur will be initiated soon. Land acquisition for this project as also the Ring Road project was being carried out through District Revenue Officers posted specificially for the purpose, he said.