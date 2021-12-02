PWD identifies 10 vulnerable points across Kudamuriti embankment

Tiruchi

02 December 2021 22:03 IST

Rehabilitation along the watercourse at a cost of ₹ 50 crore is on the cards

The Public Works Department (PWD) has identified 10 vulnerable points on the bunds of the Kudamuriti that causes water inundation in residential colonies along the embankment whenever the flow crosses 5,000 cusecs.

The Kudamuriti, basically a flood carrier, is being used to discharge surplus water from the Koraiyar and the Ariyar. The 6.1 km long Kudamuriti from Puthur weir traverses via Kallangadu and Woraiyur and joins the Cauvery river near Melachinthamani.

Advertising

Advertising

Though the Kudamuriti has a maximum carrying capacity of 10,000 cusecs, it faces strain whenever the flow crosses beyond 5,000 cusecs. The water spillovers happen at various points. It faced severe strain during the last three weeks due to heavy of water, resulting in water inundation in at least 40 residential colonies. The PWD had to pool together resources to prevent major breaches.

Based on the field work, the PWD has now identified at least 10 vulnerable points of breach along Kudamurity.

A senior official told The Hindu that a plan has been devised to carry out complete rehabilitation along the watercourse of Kudamuriti at a cost of ₹ 50 crore. There was a need to strengthen both eastern and western bunds. Besides the strengthening measures, the bunds would have to be raised so as to prevent spillover. Shutters had to be erected at a minimum of 10 points. In addition, erection of falling shutters is under contemplation at vulnerable points along the western bank. The entire stretch would have to be desilted.

The official said that the preparation of the Detailed Project Report was on. The exact project cost and features of the rehabilitation plan would be known after finalisation of the DPR, he said.