PWD draws up flood mitigation project for Tiruchi

The proposal is expected to entail an investment of over ₹500 crore

Move comes in the wake of repeated inundation of low-lying areas in Tiruchi last year | Photo Credit: File Picture

The proposal is expected to entail an investment of over ₹500 crore

The Public Works Department (PWD) is in the process of drawing up a flood mitigation project to check frequent inundation of low-lying areas in and around Tiruchi city. The project is expected to entail an investment of over ₹500 crore, tentatively.

The move comes in the wake of the repeated inundation of low-lying colonies in Tiruchi and its surrounding areas during the monsoon last year. Much of the inundation was caused by heavy rain flows from Viralimalai and Keeranur in neighbouring Pudukottai district and Manapparai.

Tiruchi has witnessed major floods in 1924, 1952, 1954, 1965, 1977, 1979, 1983, 1999, 2000 and in 2005. The Cauvery, the Coleroon, which is essentially a flood carrier, several minor rivers, jungle streams and network of irrigation canals make Tiruchi a flood-prone region, especially during the North East monsoon.. A flood prevention project was executed in Tiruchi, Karur, and Ariyalur districts by the PWD in the wake of the 2005 floods.

As several parts of the city was flooded after a gap of 16 years last year, the PWD has started working on drawing up a flood mitigation project as there was a need to widen and repair various water courses.

The flood mitigation project would entail widening and renovation of various stretches of Koraiyar (from Panchapur to Kudamuritti), at an approximate cost of ₹132 crore, Kudamuritti (₹77 crore), Nandiyar near Lalgudi (₹104 crore) and Ariyar (₹405.5 crore, including cost of land acquisition). The renovation of Ariyar alone would entail some land acquisition as the river width was too narrow.

The project would also involve strengthening of bunds and construction of retaining walls at vulnerable stretches and repairs to irrigation structures. The proposals are subject to technical scrutiny and there could be changes in the final estimates, sources in the department told The Hindu.

Once finalised, the proposal on the flood mitigation project would be forwarded to the government for approval. “We expect the government’s approval next financial year, after the proposals are firmed up,” an official said.

While these permanent measures are firmed up, the PWD, as an interim measure, has decided to focus on preventing inundation of flood prone areas in Tiruchi while executing desilting works in the district this year. The department is expecting government approval shortly for removal of silt accumulation from Koraiyar, Kodingal, Nandiyar, Uyyakondan and Kudamuritti canals, besides other irrigation channels, at an estimated of over ₹18 crore in the district this year. Encroachments along the water courses are also to be removed during the exercise.