PWD bid to catch up with projects

The Public Works Department has resumed construction of a reservoir across the Maruthaiyar at Kottarai and plans to complete the project by the end of this financial year.

Work, which was suspended due to lockdown, resumed last week.

With nearly 80% of the work completed, authorities have expedited efforts to acquire land required for the reservoir and channels. Construction of a bridge across a surplus channel and an approach road is under way.

Nearly 1,116 acres of land, including 893.39 acres of private holdings and about 222 acres of poromboke land, are to be acquired. A substantial portion of the land has already been acquired and the process is under way to acquire the remaining area, PWD sources said.

The project was announced by former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa under Rule 110 in the Assembly in April 2013 and work began three years later. The reservoir was sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹67.50 crore, but the estimate has since been revised to ₹92.70 crore.

The reservoir, with a storage capacity of 424 million cubic feet, will harvest the rain flow in the Maruthaiyar and a few other jungle streams. The bunds of the reservoir will run a length of about 2,300 metre with two irrigation sluices. Two irrigation canals of 9.91 km and 6.6 km will be built.

The project will irrigate 4,194 acres of land in Kottarai, Adhanur, Koothur, Pujangarayanallur, Nochikulam, Thondapadi, Azhagiripalayam, Koodalur and Sathanur. Besides, it will help improve the groundwater table substantially in the region.

The project was scheduled to be completed by March 2018.

On Friday, S. Ramamoorthy, PWD Chief Engineer, Water Resources Organisation, Tiruchi region, inspected the progress of the work and instructed officials to expedite work to ensure that water could be stored in the reservoir before year-end.

S. Thiruvettaiselvam, Superintending Engineer, PWD, Mid-Cauvery basin, D. Dakshinamurthy, Executive Engineer, Maruthaiyar basin, and T.N. Prabakaran, Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD, and other officials briefed the Chief Engineer on progress of work.