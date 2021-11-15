Puthur Weir becomes a popular hang-out

Tiruchi

15 November 2021 18:42 IST

However, there are no facilities like seating areas and restrooms

With Koraiyar and Kudamuritti seeing heavy inflows, the Puthur Weir in the city has turned out to be a popular hang-out for many city residents. However there is no proper viewing point, or facilities such as restrooms.

The Puthur Weir is the confluence point of the Koraiyar river and the Uyyakondan canal. The Kudamuritti canal originates from here and drains into the Cauvery near Karur Highway. People living in nearby residential areas have easy access to this location through concrete roads laid on either side of the Uyyakondan canal, and choose to spend some time amidst the lush green surroundings. The crowd is especially high on weekends.

Advertising

Advertising

Citizens for Uyyakondan (CFU- a citizens action group working to conserve the Uyyakondan) and other activists urge authorities to create recreational facilities keeping in mind the safety of the public. Police personnel who have been posted to patrol the area also seek some arrangements. At least 100 people come to the weir daily, and at least 200-300 on weekends, the policeman said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Manoj Dharmar of CFU said that while a large section of the people travelling to the spot are youth, some who visit the Kuzhumayi Amman Temple also like to bathe in the water. There are no toilets or even seating areas near the location. The authorities must take up development of the area, a bathing enclosure and also ensure that the public enjoy safely. Many youth jump over the parapet wall and are susceptible to injuries. While the parks constructed through the Smart Cities Mission along the Uyyakondan are for public entertainment, bathing in the water is a huge attraction too, he added.

A senior official of the Public Works Department said that while a scheme was being planned to renovate the Uyyakondan canal, there was no proposal for taking up any other amenities for visitors. “We need to study the safety aspect in detail before making any such proposals,” he said.