Puthur fish market to be shifted soon

‘Process of allocation of shops to fish traders at new market in Kasivilangai will begin shortly’

The Puthur fish market will be shut down over the next 15 to 20 days and shifted to the new venue at Kasivilangai on Kuzhumani Road in Woraiyur.

Originally established to accommodate vegetable shops, a portion of the market was allocated to wholesale and retail fish traders after closure of a private market at Bheema Nagar several years ago. When the market began functioning at Puthur, there were only a few residential colonies around it. But with rapid urbanisation, the unhygienic surroundings and stench emanating from the fish market resulted in protests from residents.

The Tiruchi Corporation decided to shift the fish market a few years ago and began construction of a new complex at Kasivilangai at a cost of ₹3.32 crore. It decided to build a shopping complex at Puthur market by dismantling the existing infrastructure. In the first phase, the Corporation shifted the vegetable shops to Woraiyur market and demolished a portion of Puthur market. Since fish traders filed a case in the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, seeking allocation of shops to all traders in the new market, the Corporation authorities waited for the verdict. It is learnt that the High Court has disposed the case after recording the promise of the Corporation that priority would be given to all fish traders at the new market.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu that the Puthur fish market would cease to be operational within two to three weeks and the process of allocation of shops to fish traders at the newly constructed market at Kasivilangai would begin shortly. Steps were being taken to inaugurate the new market in September. The built-up area at the new market would be 10,854 sq ft.

A retail market with 25 shops would be set up on a 6,905-sq ft area, and seven wholesale outlets would function in the remaining space. Provisions had also been made for a restroom, bathroom and parking facilities for two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Space had been earmarked for installation of an ATM kiosk, he said.

G. Kumaresan, Executive Engineer, said the shifting of the fish market from Puthur was a long-pending demand of the residents. Soon after the shifting of the fish market to Kasivilangai, the remaining structure at the existing fish market would be demolished for construction of a new shopping complex.