Puthiya Tamilagam cadre stage protest

Over 500 cadre of Puthiya Tamilagam, who tried to observe a day-long fast, were arrested in Tiruchi, Perambalur and Thanjavur districts on Tuesday.

The protesters demanded a change in the name of seven communities — Pallar, Kudumbar, Pannadi, Kaalaadi, Kadayar, Devendrakulatar and Vadhiriyar — and their removal from the list of Scheduled Castes.

‘No permission’

The cadre were arrested as permission was not granted by the police to hold the agitation.

A little over 200 party cadre were arrested in 17 places, including Jeeyapuram, Thuraiyur and Manapparai in Tiruchi district, when they assembled to observe fast.

In Thanjavur district, 190 Puthiya Tamilagam cadre were from 14 places including Thanjavur and Kumbakonam.

Police sources said 109 members of the party were arrested from Perambalur, Krishnapuram and Alathur in Perambalur district.