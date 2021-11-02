Puthanatham readymade garment cluster treads slowly on path to recovery

The readymade garment manufacturing cluster at Puthanatham, a village near Manapparai, is slowly recovering from the severe economic impact of the pandemic.

Business is not fully back to normal to pre-pandemic levels, but there are signs of recovery this festive season. The village has grown into a readymade garment manufacturing cluster over the past three to four decades. The small business units mainly produce shirts, trousers, churidhars and night dresses, besides school uniforms. They source the raw material (cloth) from places such as Mumbai, Surat, Ahmedabad and Delhi. The annual turnover of the Puthanatham cluster was estimated to be about ₹50 crore before the pandemic. The units were providing employment to about 2,000 workers.

Usually, during the festive season hundreds of people from Tiruchi and other places throng the village to purchase ready-to-wear garments offered at wholesale prices. Though online trade has had some impact on the industry, about 120 units continue to produce garments and market them throughout Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

Like all other sectors, the units too have been badly hit by the pandemic and faces delayed payments from buyers and rise in price of raw material. The units resumed operations following relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

Some manufacturers say business has been dull this year. “Business has not been brisk; we are not able to say why,” rues T.A.K. Hidayathulla, secretary, Readymade Clothing Manufacturers Welfare Association, Puthanatham.

Association vice-president K. Sadakathulla is more forthcoming: “There is some improvement, but business is not back to normal fully. People are just overcoming the fear of COVID-19. Yet, given the general price rise, they are not inclined to spend much on clothes. Many restrict their purchases. We are managing with whatever wholesale orders we have got from other States, but they are not enough to meet our full capacity. It is important for us to retain our workforce,” he contends.

However, with encouraging approach and support from government officials and institutions post-COVID 19, the cluster is looking for better days ahead. “Some of the units are looking to diversify and plan to produce a few inner wear products. We are exploring scope for doing job works for exporters in other centres. We plan to take on nominal rent a government building and use it as a common marketing and training facility for the cluster. The building meant for the readymade cluster has been lying in disuse for several years and is being refurbished now,” he adds.

The cluster is looking for better infrastructure too, especially strengthening of Thuvarankurichi- Manapparai Road.