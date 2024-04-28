GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Extend last date to apply for MRB exam to give interns an opportunity, says DASE

April 28, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
G.R. Ravindranath, general secretary of Doctors’ Association For Social Equality (DASE), addressing the media in Tiruchi on Sunday.

G.R. Ravindranath, general secretary of Doctors’ Association For Social Equality (DASE), addressing the media in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The last date to apply for the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) exams should be extended to June 30 to accommodate house surgeons who will complete their final year of their course in May, said G.R. Ravindranath, general secretary from Doctors’ Association For Social Equality (DASE), on Sunday.

Mr. Ravindranath said: “The MRB exams are not conducted annually or on regular intervals. We appeal to the State government to accommodate the interns who are completing their course by May. The announced last date is May 15 and we request that it be postponed to June 30. There are around 8,000 house surgeons in the present batch. This would encourage the medicos to work in government hospitals. MRB exams should happen as one exam in one day and in one session as against the existing multiple sessions,” he added.

The Tamil Nadu Medical Students’ Association also urged the State government to cancel the proposed NEXT exam as a criteria for completion of the course.

