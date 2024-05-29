Push for usage of drones in farm operations in Karur district

In a significant initiative aimed at promoting technology in agricultural operations, the Department of Cooperation in Karur district has acquired three drones to be rented out to farmers for spraying liquid fertilizers and pesticides on crops.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drones are to be rented out through three Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) at Sengal, Chinthalavadi and Kallai in the district.

A demonstration of the drones was conducted at the Collectorate in Karur in the presence of Collector M. Thangavel and Joint Registrar of Cooperatives P. Kandaraja earlier this week. They would be made available to farmers at a nominal rent after the election model code of conduct is lifted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The drones can carry up to 10 litres of fertilizers/pesticides. They can cover an acre within 10 minutes, saving enormous time and labour. Given the shortage of labour, the drones will come in handy for farmers. They will be useful for fields located in interior/remote areas too, “ Mr. Kandaraja told The Hindu.

A geo-fence can be erected by setting the latitude and longitude for each operation so that the drones do not accidentally spray on adjacent fields. Adequate training will be provided to staff in handling the drones, he added.

The department has acquired the drones based on the demands raised by farmers at recent monthly farmers grievances meeting and keeping in view the future utility of the drones in agriculture.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drones have have been acquired with State and Central funding through a convergence of Agricultural Infrastructure Fund, NABARD refinance scheme for transforming PACS into multi service centres and the State initiative to set up Village Custom Hiring Centres.

Each of the drones cost about ₹8.20 lakh, but have been acquired with nearly 80% subsidy. The drones have been purchased along with other agricultural equipment that would be given on rent to farmers through the Village Custom Hiring Centres to be run by the PACS. “We planned to acquire four drones and bought three in the first phase,” Mr. Kandaraja said.

Welcoming the initiative, veteran farmers’ leader from the district, Mahadhanapuram V. Rajaram, president, Cauvery Irrigation Farmers’ Welfare Association, said mechanisation was the way to go in various farm operations. He requested the department to keep the rent as low as possible so as to promote the technology among more farmers.

The drones would be available at nominal rates, especially in comparison to those charged by private firms, Mr. Kandaraja said.

“We are yet to fix the rental tariff, but it will definitely be nominal. The drones can be utilised by other nearby PACS too and farmers in neighbouring villages wherever there is demand. We have taken up the initiative on an experimental basis and depending on its success, it can be expanded,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.