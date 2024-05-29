‘Pursue vocations that contribute to society’

Chancellor of Central University of Tamil Nadu G. Padmanaban has called upon students to pursue vocations that not only fulfil their aspirations but also contribute meaningfully to society.

Addressing graduates at the eighth convocation of the university at Neelakudi near Tiruvarur on Wednesday, Mr. .Padmanaban said the pursuit of knowledge and innovation should be accompanied by a sense of responsibility towards one’s community and nation.

He urged them to draw inspiration from individuals such as President Droupadi Murmu, whose remarkable journey exemplified the power of perseverance and determination.

While speaking about the new accreditation system of NAAC, he said the proposed new system for accreditation marked a significant step forward in the evolution of higher education. It aimed to streamline the approval, accreditation, and ranking processes, ensuring simplicity, objectivity, and transparency.

The phased implementation of binary accreditation and maturity-based graded accreditation underscored a meticulous approach towards enhancing higher education standards. It reflected a commitment to gradual but impactful transformation.

The NAAC’s pivotal role in driving these reforms underscored its commitment to quality assurance in higher education. The initiatives herald a new era of accountability and excellence in academia, he added.

Delivering the welcome address, Vice-chancellor M. Krishnan said the university had been accredited with A plus in the second cycle of NAAC assessment in 2024 with a score increase from 2.78 to 3.44.

Claiming that the institution was able to achieve a tangible impact on the lives of people through the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan programme in adopted villages, Mr. Krishnan said the Skill Hub programme aimed to empower students with essential vocational skills, ensuring they were not just job-seekers but job creators, contributing to the nation’s skilled workforce.

The UGC had approved three new departments of Pharmaceutical Science, Food Science and Foreign Languages, which would be started soon, he said.

A total of 854 graduates received their degree certificates at the convocation, according to a university release.

