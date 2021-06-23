Pursue passion relentlessly, Viswanathan Anand tells students

Pursue your passion relentlessly; doing what you like will sustain interest in the long run, chess great Viswanathan Anand told students during a recent virtual meet.

Flexibility in approach is important, he said and explained the importance of changing the mindset to meet emerging challenges with enthusiasm.

Citing his own example, Mr. Anand said flexibility was what enabled him to adapt to changes over the years.

Interacting with students during a ‘virtual meet and talk’ session organised bye Santhanam Vidhyalaya, he said shedding rigid attitude would stand one in good stead to sustain in different jobs in the fast-changing world.

Responding to a query, he said, “though every point makes me happy, whatever comes unexpected is always very special.”

The five-time world champion made a particular mention of his victory in World Rapid Chess Championship in 2017, in which he had participated with the initial thought of finishing in the top-10. The same was the case with 2014 Candidates Tournament in Russia where he emerged triumphant.

Family, he said, played a very supportive role by providing a strong backing when career hits a rough patch. The environment at home rejuvenated mental and physical strength, preparing one for challenges ahead, Mr. Anand added.

The hour-long session was moderated by K. Chandrasekharan, Chief Executive Officer, Santhanam Vidhyalaya.