‘Pursue any ideology but outside institutions’

Students were free to follow any ideology but not inside premises of institutions, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday.

Students ought to realise the sacrifice their parents undergo to educate them, he said while speaking at the inaugural of centenary celebrations at National College. “We must inculcate cultural, social and moral values in our students. The education must be value based and holistic,” he said.

‘If we are to restore the ancient glory of education, we must endeavour to fortify our modern education system with the wisdom gleaned from our ancient texts and practices keeping in view the application of this wisdom to today’s real-world challenges,’ he said.

Ancient wisdom is India’s uniqueness and its greatest strength, he said adding ‘we will be doing a grave injustice to posterity if we do not preserve, protect and promote this treasure trove of wisdom, handed down to us by generations of wise men and women."

The key to fast-tracking development while ensuring social justice and equal opportunities to all is good education. Investing in education is investing in a bright future for the country, Mr. Naidu said. Although our literacy rate has risen significantly, from 17% at the end of 1950 to 76% currently, India still has the largest illiterate population in the world, with its literacy rate remaining below the world average of 86%.

“Today, we dream of being a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2022. But there are pockets in the nation where poverty, illiteracy and social evils persist. We must step up our investment in education from the current 4.6 % of GDP to 6 % of GDP, as mandated by the NITI Aayog,” he said.

The private sector must take an active interest in investing in education. The future of India’s education lies in effective and efficient models of public-private partnerships. We must bring about an immediate shift from rote-learning to conceptual and application-oriented learning, he said.

India has the potential to be the manufacturing hub and human resources capital of the world. But we must ensure that we have a vast pool of skilled manpower. Universities must become centres of excellence in skill training. Research must not be limited to those pursuing a doctoral degree. Undergraduate students in universities must be encouraged to undertake research activities. Innovation must become the culture of universities.

The Vice-President said his position on learning Hindi was that the language must neither be imposed nor opposed. Batting for right physical and mental fitness to build a strong India, he called upon the younger generation to shun junk food and sedentary life style and practice yoga.

Earlier, he released a special postal cover in commemoration of the centenary celebrations of the institution and handed over the first copy to the college committee vice-president Jayakar Krishnamurthy.

He honoured academic achievers in the presence of the sSecretary of the college committee K.Raghunathan, Principal R.Sundararaman and director K. Anbarasu.