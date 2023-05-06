Pursue ambition persistently, Collector tells students

May 06, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - TIRUVARUR

Collector T. Charusree exhorted the students appearing for competitive examinations to accept the outcome of the examination just as a ‘result’ and nothing more.

The Collector who called upon the school students attached to the “Model School” scheme class at Bharath College of Education, Ammaiyappan in Tiruvarur district on Friday asked them not to get dejected for not clearing the examinations in the first attempt. Most successful persons achieved their goals by pursuing their ambition persistently. They have not given up their attempt if they failed the first time or successive failure, she added.

Urging them not to lose heart if they fail to score the necessary mark in competitive examinations such as NEET, she asked them to take up successive attempts with confidence and experience they had gained while taking up the examination for the first time.

Before leaving the “Model School” she advised the students to take up the competitive examinations with confidence and hope that they would achieve their aim.