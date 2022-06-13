Puppy rescued from borewell

A one-month-old puppy is rescued from a borewell by Fire and Rescue Services personnel at Kunniyur near Tiruvarur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 30-day-old puppy, which fell into a borewell at Kunniyur near Tiruvarur on Monday, was rescued within five hours.

According to sources, the puppy slipped into the 30-foot borewell sunk by Moorthy of South Street, Kunniyur, a few months ago in his backyard.

On Monday morning, he heard barks from the open borewell and ascertained with a torchlight that a puppy had fallen into it. He sought the help of the National Disaster Response Force, Chennai, to save the animal.

The NDRF personnel alerted the Fire and Rescue Services, Tiruvarur. On reaching the site, the fire services personnel suggested that a pit be dug near the abandoned borewell to rescue the puppy. Moorthy immediately arranged for an earth-mover and the personnel dug a 15-foot deep pit and rescued the puppy by afternoon, sources said.