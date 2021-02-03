‘A great recognition for puppetry’

TIRUCHI

03 February 2021

Retired government school teacher and veteran puppeteer, K. Kesavasamy, added another accolade to his much-lauded career this year -- the Padma Shri Award for arts. Joining him in his moment of happiness were not just his human friends and well-wishers, but the 500-plus handmade puppets that he has stored at his residence in Karaikal.

“I initially learned puppetry as an aid for teaching in the 1970s, but I got so absorbed in the art that I decided to immerse myself in it,” Mr. Kesavasamy said in a telephonic interview.

“The Padma Shri is a great recognition for a folk art like puppetry, and will encourage younger artistes to keep it alive,” he said.

Originally from Tirumalairayan Pattinam, 6 km from Karaikal, he was born on April 20, 1943. His childhood years were spent in abject poverty as his father passed away when he was very young. “My mother and grandmother used to collect and clean leaves from banyan trees and sell them to eateries as disposable bowls and plates. My siblings and I still feel a lot of gratitude to the banyan leaves that helped us survive,” he said.

An early aptitude for academics saw him getting double promotion in his middle school (under the Franco-Tamil curriculum in Puducherry), and eventually led to a career as a government school teacher and headmaster that lasted 35 years.

He began his journey in puppetry in the 1970s, first learning it from the expert S. Kanagarethinam from 1978-80 and then teachers’ workshops conducted by the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT). Mr. Kesavasamy also underwent ‘Gurukula’ training from Kumbakonam Kalai Kovil Bommalatta Kuzhu, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. He founded his own troupe Karai Raman Creations in 1980, and has penned around 500 plays featuring his puppets, with 20 full-time puppeteers on the rolls.

“There are four types of puppetry styles – glove, shadow (made of leather), string and rod. I prefer to use an amalgamation of these genres,” said Mr. Kesavasamy, who crafts his dolls with papier mache and wooden moving parts. Besides teaching the folk art through South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur, in different States, he also offers free lessons to interested people, and has trained several international students. His Sapthaswaram Music Academy has been promoting the performing arts as well. He also manages a home for the aged in Karaikal.

He has received many awards, both for teaching and puppetry from the governments of Puducherry, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. His work in puppetry has been documented by National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).