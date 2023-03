March 06, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A migrant labourer from Punjab died of cardiac arrest at Malvai near Pullambadi on Monday.

Police identified the deceased as Gupin Singh, 40, a native of Jeevapur in Punjab. He was found dead near a house at Malvai near Pullambadi.

The police said Gupin Singh and a few others came from Punjab to Tamil Nadu to work at a farm as agricultural labourers. There was no suspicion in his death and his body was sent to Government Hospital at Lalgudi for post-mortem.