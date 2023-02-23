Pune students impressed with Smart City programme implementation

February 23, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Dozen students from a private university in Pune on a week-long tour to Thanjavur as part of their institution’s Discover India programme were impressed with the Smart City scheme implementation.

Talking to The Hindu here on Thursday, the students of Flame University said that they came to Thanjavur to assess the impact of Smart City scheme-related projects implemented by the civic body. They said that projects such as widening of major thoroughfares, restoration of heritage buildings, efforts initiated to ensure smooth and accident-free traffic flow through the town and transform Thanjavur as a ‘green town’ impressed them.

Apart from the civic body’s tactical use of the Central government fund to create wealth-generating assets, the hospitality and kindness exhibited by the residents of Thanjavur fascinated them, the students said.

The team was led by the University’s Economics department faculty A.Chakravarthy and their field visit was coordinated by the civic body officials.