Pumping stations to be set up in eight low-lying areas in Tiruchi to prevent inundation

Tiruchi Corporation has initiated measures to set up pumping stations in eight low-lying areas in the city to prevent inundation during monsoon seasons.

The civic body has identified areas prone to heavy waterlogging in the city during monsoon and has proposed setting up pumping stations with heavy-duty diesel motors to pump out rainwater into water channels.

Vulnerable areas such as Thanjavur Road, Cantonment, Ramalinga Nagar, and near Rettai Vaikal have been identified so far, and more regions will be included. “Preparation of the Detailed Project Report would start soon, and the work will be initiated after the monsoon. The project is expected to be taken up under the Disaster Fund,” said a Corporation official.

The civic body established pumping stations with 20-HP diesel motor pump sets to prevent inundation during the monsoon in the low-lying residential colonies such as Dhobi Colony, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Adhi Nagar, Fathima Nagar, AUT Nagar, Krishapuram, RMS Colony, Koraiyar Society Colony. New shutters have also been installed to regulate the flow of water.

Although the timely desilting of major drains and channels has helped the city overcome prolonged inundation during the recent rain, some of the low-lying areas witnessed waterlogging, and workers were deployed to pump out the stagnant water. The project has been taken up to prevent such situations in the future.

According to officials, the pumping stations would discharge surplus rainwater into the rivers, and the shutters at the discharge points would prevent backflow when river levels surge.

During heavy flow in the rivers, the stations will close the shutters connecting the channels carrying surplus rainwater from residential areas to discharge into the rivers. Once the shutters are closed, the pumps will discharge the stagnant water into the rivers, thus ensuring that the houses are not flooded, he added.

