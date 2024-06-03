GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pump borewell water into the renovated ponds, say activists in Mayiladuthurai

Activists say restoration efforts often fail as the channels that connect them with the Cauvery river are poorly maintained and called for a coordinated effort to keep the channels clean

Published - June 03, 2024 06:47 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Nacchinarkkiniyan M.
The renovated Angalamman kulam near Mayiladuthurai district court premises in the town.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As restoration efforts are nearing completion on four ponds in Mayiladuthurai, civic activists have sought follow up measures to ensure that they are properly maintained in the long run.

Twelve ponds in the town were taken up for restoration about three years ago at a cost of ₹15 crore under the Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam (KNMT). Seven renovated ponds were declared open during the recent visit by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin here. Four ponds are ready for inauguration and expected to be declared open within a month. Work on another pond would be completed within two months, the official sources said..

The ponds taken up for renovation include Arupathumoovar Pettai Kulam, Mamarathu Medaikulam, Akkankulam, Angalamman Koil Kulam, Ayyankuttai Kulam, Ayyan Kulam, Vannan Kulam, Kuppan Kulam, Raja Kulam, Aranmanai Kulam, and Senthankudi Kulam.

“The restored ponds are empty now. Instead of waiting for Cauvery water to come in or for rain, the ponds should be filled using borewells. When water is there, it would make the locals happy and keep the waterbody alive,” said A. Appar Sundaram, a social activist.

“Restoration efforts often fail as the channels that connect them with the Cauvery river are poorly maintained. The channels should be cleared in coordination with the Municipality and the Water Resources Department. Dumping of waste in the channels should be stopped by the municipality. This town had about 80 ponds once. Now a good number of them are gone because of encroachments,” said S. Vijaya Kumar from the Punganur Consumer Protection Council.

As part of the restoration efforts, walking tracks and seating arrangements have been made alongside the ponds, said a municipality official. He said the civic body had been working with the Water Resources Department to ensure maintenance of inlets and outlets. “We have to depend on rainwater or on the flow in the Cauvery to fill the ponds. However, we will look into the feasibility of pumping water to the ponds.”

“The municipality has sent proposals to restore four more ponds to the State government. We expect two ponds would be sanctioned this year and two next year,” said the official.

