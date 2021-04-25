Pudukottai’s mental health programme is proving to be a boon during the pandemic

Over 8,500 people have benefited from the District Mental Health Programme in Pudukottai since last year. The programme also has a helpline, through which COVID-19 patients, their contacts and even healthcare workers dial in for counselling.

At the time of inception in March 2020, counselling was undertaken for stress management, and training was imparted to nurses, and other medical and non-medical staff at Primary Health Centres (PHCs). Thursdays were identified as ‘Mental Health Thursdays’ across Pudukottai for conduct of awareness programmes through all PHCs and government hospitals.

With the COVID-19 lockdown and the stress which arose due to it, focussed group counselling- for students, aspirants of competitive examinations, and sanitary workers on duty were also undertaken.

R. Karthik Deivanayagam, District Mental Health Programme officer, Pudukottai district, says a dedicated helpline will be rolled out for healthcare workers keeping in mind the second wave of COVID-19. The helpline launched last year has received 39,655 calls, and the phones continue to ring with apprehensive people calling for guidance about the viral infection. Dr. Deivanayagam said that each caller is called back at least three or four times in the subsequent days to monitor their wellness. The kind of treatment is called supportive psychotherapy, he said.

Dr. Karthik Deivanayagam believed that inter-departmental dependence was the reason for the success of the programme. “Some callers inform us that their reason for anxiety and stress was the difficulty for families to procure groceries and food due to hospitalisation of their parents. We immediately inform the revenue department who intervene and help,” he said. Similarly, while counselling COVID-19 patients, the psychiatrists inform the doctors in the hospital about the patients’ condition.

In rural areas, village mental health committees are being formed led by panchayat members, doctors and patients receiving treatment, if there are any. An Emergency Care and Recovery Centre has also been created at the Muthulakshmi Reddy Memorial Government Hospital. Taluk-level rescue teams were created and these teams rescued patients who required admission for treatment. In the last year, 40 patients have been admitted, of whom 20 have been treated and rehabilitated with their families. “We call this the Pudukottai Model and hope that all other districts can adapt it,” Dr. Deivanayagam said.