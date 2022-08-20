Villagers protest against closure of railway gate

ADVERTISEMENT

A section of residents of Kalamavur and nearby villages, including Kalamavur, Nadupatti, and Thethampatti in Pudukottai, staged a demonstration protesting the closing of the railway gate at Kalamavur on Saturday.

According to police, the railway gate was closed on Saturday as a new road overbridge built across the railway level crossing was opened to the public. The villagers have been opposing the closure of the railway gate even after the completion of the bridge, they said.

The protest lasted over three hours and the demonstrators withdrew their agitation after the police detained 38 persons, police said.