Tiruchirapalli

Birth anniversary of Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy observed

Special Correspondent PUDUKOTTAI July 31, 2022 20:13 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 20:13 IST

The Pudukottai Thilagavathiar Thiruvarul Adheenam observed the 137 birth anniversary of Dr. Muthulaksmi Reddy, one among the front ranking women doctors and a social reformer here on Saturday by distributing sewing machines to poor widows. 

Portraits of the erstwhile King of the Pudukottai princely state Raja Rajagopala Tondaiman, former Supreme Court Judge AR. Lakshmanan, and Tamil scholars Prof. Gana. Sirsabesan and Prof. Aikan were opened in the Adheenam premises. 

The Adheenakarthar Thavathiru Dayanandha Chandrasekara Swamigal presided over the event. The Adheenam had made it a practice to provide welfare assistance to women who were economically weaker on the birth anniversary of Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy every year, he said while recalling her great services to the society, a press release said.

