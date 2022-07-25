Tiruchirapalli

Awareness dance programme

Special Correspondent PUDUKOTTAI July 25, 2022 19:51 IST
Updated: July 25, 2022 19:51 IST

In order to create awareness of the 44 th Chess Olympiad, the district administration organised a day-long dance programme here.

A total of 1,000 participants from various schools and colleges took part in the programme held at the Government Medical College Hospital. Many young artistes from some dance schools also participated in it.

The programme that began at 11 a.m. continued up to 6 p.m. without a break. Collector Kavitha Ramu, who inaugurated the programme, said that it was aimed at spreading awareness of the Chess Olympiad beginning on Thursday at Mamallapuram.

