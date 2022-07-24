Tiruchirapalli

About 200 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen

Special Correspondent PUDUKOTTAI July 24, 2022 20:05 IST
Updated: July 24, 2022 20:31 IST

About 200 sovereigns of gold jewellery were reportedly burgled from the house of a doctor at Iluppur near here on Sunday.

The burglary came to light when Ashiq Hasan Mohammed, who had gone to his sister’s house the previous night, opened the door on Sunday morning. The unidentified burglars were said to have gained entry into the house by breaking open the door. They looted the gold ornaments kept in the almirah by breaking it.

Acting on a complaint by Mohammed, who is employed at the Primary Health Centre at Mukkanamalaipatti, the police conducted an inquiry. Superintendent of Police Vandita Pande visited the scene of the crime. The Iluppur police have registered a case.

