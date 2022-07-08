New SP of Pudukottai takes charge

Vandita Pandey took charge as the Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai, on Friday. She succeeds SP Nisha Parthiban who has been transferred. A 2011 batch IPS officer, Vandita Pandey was SP, Economic Offences Wing, Chennai, prior to being transferred and posted in Pudukottai.

She had earlier served as SP of Karur district and SP, Central Investigation Unit, Prohibition. Ms. Vandita Pandey said her focus would be on prevention of crimes against women and children in addition to maintenance of law and order and prevention of crimes.

Ms. Vandita said she would also concentrate on curtailing the sale of narcotic substances.