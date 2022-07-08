Three-year-old girl child succumbs to injuries after sexual assault

Police arrest trio including, the minor girl’s mother

PUDUKOTTAI

The Viralimalai Police have arrested three persons, including the mother of a three-year-old girl child who died after being sexually and physically assaulted, recently. The police have registered a case of murder under IPC Section 302 (murder) and under various sections of the POCSO Amendment Act, 2019, against them.

Among those arrested were the 30-year-old mother of the murdered girl, P.Palaniappan, 28, and J. Jagan, 19.

Police sources said the woman had been married 10 years ago, and had a seven-year-old boy apart from the three-year-old girl. Due to differences with her husband, she had been staying with the 19-year-old youth at Alanganallur in Madurai district. They both were employed in a brick kiln at Alanganallur, along with Palaniappan. While Jagan hit the minor girl and harassed her regularly, Palaniappan is alleged to have sexually assaulted the minor girl a fortnight ago and the mother came to know about it.

However, she took the decision to hand over the child to her father. The three of them proceeded to Kallakurichi from Madurai on a two-wheeler a few days ago, when the child’s health condition turned bad, forcing them to take her to a care centre at Kodumbalur.

As the condition of the child deteriorated, she was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital in Tiruchi a few days ago, but died without responding to treatment The child’s mother abandoned the minor girl and left the place. The police got in touch with the child’s grandmother, who asked her daughter to come to Tiruchi. The sources said the offence came to light during investigation.

The three were arrested and sent for judicial remand.