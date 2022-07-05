Lankan Navy arrests five fishermen

Five fishermen, who had set sail from the Jegadapattinam fishing harbour in the district, were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of poaching into Sri Lankan waters on Monday night.

All the five fishermen hailed from Vanagiri village in Mayiladuthurai district but were fishing from Jegadapattinam.

Coastal Security Group sources said the fishermen set sail on board a mechanised vessel owned by M. Madhan (26) on Monday morning. Besides Madhan, the names of the other four fishermen were given as M. Mahendran (18), S. Sathiyaraj (35), B. Vasanthkumar (20) and A. Merwin (24).

They were fishing off Analaitivu on Monday night when the Sri Lankan Navy arrested them on charges of poaching in the Sri Lankan waters. The arrested fishermen were later taken to Paruthithurai naval base. The fishers were later remanded till July 19, according to information received here, the sources said.