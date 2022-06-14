37 years RI for conman for marrying Singapore woman by deceit

The Mahila Court here on Tuesday convicted and sentenced a man to undergo 37 years rigorous imprisonment for cheating a Singapore citizen after marrying her by suppressing his first marriage and thereafter attempting to marry a minor girl here.

Besides sentencing S. Ganesan, the prime accused, the Court sentenced his mother Rajambal to undergo 19 years rigorous imprisonment and his sister Kamalajothi to undergo 15 years rigorous imprisonment for their attempt to get Ganesan married to a 17-year-old girl. The Court also sentenced Ganesan’s brother Murugesan and his uncle Narayanasami to undergo 16 years rigorous imprisonment and 19-years rigorous imprisonment respectively.

A police press release said Ganesan suppressed his first marriage and underwent a registered wedding with Arokia Mary alias Agnes Sangeetha of Chennai who later became a Singapore citizen when he worked in that country in 2010. He cheated the woman after taking Rs. 72.85 lakh money from her and returned to Pudukottai. His mother, sister, brother and uncle tried to get Ganesan married with a minor girl.

Acting on a complaint from Arokia Mary, the Pudukottai All Women Police registered a case against Ganesan and four of his family members under various IPC sections including 417 (cheating) and under the POCSO Act.