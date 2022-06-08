DMK govt. working with a clear vision of serving the marginalised sections: Stalin

PUDUKOTTAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said that the State government was working with a clear vision to bring about a change in the lives of the people at the lowest strata of society and achieve inclusive growth.

“The DMK’s Dravidian model of governance aims at fulfilling the requirements of the marginalised sections of the society and improve their economic status,” Mr. Stalin said at a function to mark the inauguration of various schemes and projects here.

Some were criticising the DMK government of implementing schemes with an eye on the vote bank. But the government was clearly focused on establishing inclusive growth to uplift marginalised sections such as Irulars and Narikuravars, he said, wondering whether these sections constituted a big vote bank.

Mr.Stalin said he wanted the government to be the “voice of voiceless” such as transgenders and persons with disabilities and wanted to fulfil their requirements. He also wanted to ensure that the government machinery was accessible to all sections of the society to redress their grievances.

The requirements under various sections in the State were being carefully looked into and being addressed in a planned manner. Implementation of various schemes had helped improve the lot of poorer sections of the society under the DMK regimes, he maintained.

Earlier, Mr. Stalin laid the foundation for as many as 1,397 new schemes sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹ 143 crore and inaugurated 140 works completed at a cost of ₹ 81.31 crore. He distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 379.30 crore to 50,575 beneficiaries on the occasion.

State Ministers including K.N.Nehru, S. Regupathy, Siva V. Meyyanathan and Raja Kannappan, Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar, DMK MLAs and Collector Kavitha Ramu participated.